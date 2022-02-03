Hogs can't rally in loss to Texas A&M

Gary Blair beats Arkansas in final game against former team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Thursday, Arkansas fell to Texas A&M,77-64 in College Station. It was the Hogs second loss this week, dropping them to 4-5 in SEC play.

It was the Razorbacks final game against Aggies head coach Gary Blair who will be retiring after the season. Blair coached Arkansas from 1993-2003.

The Arkansas offense started slow, failing to make a three in the first quarter which led to a nine point Aggie lead.

Texas A&M would put home eleven first half points off turnovers. Arkansas trailed 39-30 at halftime. SEC freshman of the week, Samara Spencer, had a team high eight first half points.

Trailing by twelve points in the third quarter, Arkansas would go on a 9-0 run to get back in the game. Jersey Wolfenbarger had four of the nine points during the stretch.

The Aggies would answer with a run of their own and led 55-41 late in the quarter.