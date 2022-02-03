x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Razorback Basketball

Hogs can't rally in loss to Texas A&M

Gary Blair beats Arkansas in final game against former team
Credit: Arkansas Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Thursday, Arkansas fell to Texas A&M,77-64 in College Station. It was the Hogs second loss this week, dropping them to 4-5 in SEC play.

It was the Razorbacks final game against Aggies head coach Gary Blair who will be retiring after the season. Blair coached Arkansas from 1993-2003. 

The Arkansas offense started slow, failing to make a three in the first quarter which led to a nine point Aggie lead. 

Texas A&M would put home eleven first half points off turnovers. Arkansas trailed 39-30 at halftime. SEC freshman of the week, Samara Spencer, had a team high eight first half points.  

Trailing by twelve points in the third quarter, Arkansas would go on a 9-0 run to get back in the game. Jersey Wolfenbarger had four of the nine points during the stretch. 

The Aggies would answer with a run of their own and led 55-41 late in the quarter. 

Arkansas wouldn't be able to rally, dropping its second straight game. The Hogs will be back in action next Thursday at home against Auburn. 

In Other News

Joe Johnson signs with Celtics