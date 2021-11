#13 Arkansas improves to 6-0 with win over Quakers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Sunday afternoon, #13 Arkansas basketball cruised past Penn, 76-60 to improve to 6-0 on the season.

JD Notae led the team with 28 points, Stanley Umude was second with 19. Jaylin Williams continues to do the little things right, contributing nine rebounds and six assists.