Hogs bounce back with blowout win over Georgia

Arkansas downs 'Dawgs 99-69

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas men needed a win after back to back losses in SEC play, and they got that and more in a 99-69 blowout Saturday over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The game started off a back and forth affair, with things tied at 24-24 when Arkansas began to force turnovers, building a 43-37 lead at halftime.

The Razorbacks roared out of the break, opening the second half on a 14-0 run, building to a 20 point lead by the 12 minute mark. That lead would balloon up to as much as 35 points, and it was a 30-point Arkansas victory once the dust had settled.

Freshmen Moses Moody and Devo Davis had career games, dropping 25 and 20 points each. Jalen Tate pitched in with a 15 points 10 assist double double, and Eric Musselman made sure to shout out Northside product Jaylin Williams after the game. Williams finished with nine rebounds, four of them on the offensive end.

