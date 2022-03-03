Hogs advance in SEC Tourney with overtime win over Missouri

Arkansas rides big second half to victory; will take on South Carolina Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Arkansas knocked off Missouri in overtime in the the second round of the SEC Tournament. It was the Hogs third win this season over their SEC rivals.

Arkansas came out of the gates playing sloppy basketball. The Hogs shot just 19% from the field in the first half and fell into an early deficit.

Missouri would lead by as many as eleven in the half and took a six point lead into the locker room. Sasha Goforth led the Razorbacks with seven points, Amber Ramirez had zero points in the first half.

The Hogs would start the second half on a 7-2 run to get back into the game. Cold shooting was still contagious with the team shooting just 23%.

Ramirez would hit back to back threes late in the third to tie the game at 32. After being shutout in the first half, the senior had ten third quarter points. Missouri and Arkansas we're all tied up heading to the final frame.

Trailing 37-34, freshman Samara Spencer would score five straight points to give the Hogs the lead. Ramirez would hit a triple with 2:46 to play give Arkansas a five point advantage, its biggest lead of the day.

The Tigers would answer with five straight points. The game was tied at 46 with 38.4 seconds to play. Ramirez would have a shot to win the game at the buzzer, but it was no good and the SEC Tournament second round game was off to overtime.

Sasha Goforth would put the Hogs in front in the overtime period with a three. Makayla Daniels would take in a career high 14 rebounds and her first career double-double.

The Hogs would score nine unanswered points to take the lead for good.