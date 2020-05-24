Reports: Hall of fame coach Eddie Sutton dies at 84

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Long time college coach and a member of the most recent Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction class, Eddie Sutton has reportedly died at the age of 84. Former Razorback assistant Matt Zimmerman tweeted his condolences Saturday night.

Sutton led the Razorbacks to a record of 260-75 in 11 seasons with Arkansas, including five seasons with at least 25 wins, nine straight NCAA tournament appearances and a trip to the 1978 Final Four.

Sutton went 804-328 in his career, a winning percentage of 71 percent while leading Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and San Francisco. He was twice named the Associated Press coach of the year (1978, 1986), four times the Southwest Conference coach of the year and also won the award at least once in the SEC, Big 12 and Big Eight conferences.