Fort Smith native and former Razorback Isaiah Joe drafted to the NBA

Former Northside Grizzlies sharpshooter heads to Philadelphia with the 49th overall pick

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Former Arkansas Razorback and Fort Smith native Isaiah Joe has been drafted 49th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers.

The sharpshooting Joe led Fort Smith Northside to an Arkansas state championship in 2017 and was later named Arkansas Player of the Year by Gatorade and USA Today.

He came to Arkansas as a four-star recruit in 2018 and immediately made his mark. Joe set the program record for three-pointers from a freshman, knocking down 113 from deep, which tied the SEC freshman record and was good for fourth on the NCAA all-time list.

Joe missed some time with injury his sophomore season, but still managed to lead the SEC in total three-pointers made and three-pointers per game. Following the abrupt end to the 2020 season, Joe initially said that he would return to the Razorbacks for a junior season.