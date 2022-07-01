Former Razorback guard Patrick Beverley headed to Utah in Rudy Gobert trade

The Pro Hog is joining the Jazz as part of a blockbuster trade that sends Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Razorback guard Patrick Beverley is headed to Salt Lake City.

The Pro Hog was part of a blockbuster trade Friday that centers around the Utah Jazz sending All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In return, Minnesota is sending Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Leandro Bolmaro, recent first-round pick Walker Kessler, and four first round picks to Utah.

The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Timberwolves are sending Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Walker Kessler, Jarred Vanderbilt and multiple first-round picks for Gobert, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

Beverley is coming off of a season in which he helped lead the Timberwolves to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. In his only season in Minnesota, the former Hog averaged 9.2 points, 4.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 25.4 minutes per game, starting 54 of the 58 games he played in.

Utah is set to be the third team for Beverley in as many years, having spent last season in Minnesota, after playing for the Los Angeles Clippers for the four previous seasons.