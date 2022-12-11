Five Razorbacks score in double-figures as #21 Arkansas downs Arkansas State 77-63

Hogs go unbeaten against in-state opponents in the regular season.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorback women's basketball team will finish the regular season unbeaten against in-state opponents.

No. 21 Arkansas defeated Arkansas State 77-63 at Bud Walton Arena on Saturday.

The win improves the Hogs to 4-0 in games against other schools from Arkansas this regular season (Pine-Bluff, Central Arkansas, Little Rock). Mike Neighbor's squad now sits at 12-0 on the season.

The Hogs were powered by a balanced attack in which five different players finished in double digits scoring wise.

Samara Spencer led all Razorbacks with 19 points. Erynn Barnum chipped in with 16 points and Jersey Wolfenbarger had 15, while Maryam Dauda and Chrissy Carr had 11 and 10 points respectively.

Arkansas outrebounded A-State 42-34 while outscoring the Red Wolves 40-18 in the paint.