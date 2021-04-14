Eric Musselman signs extension with Razorbacks

Arkansas locks up Muss with five year deal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas basketball has announced it has signed head coach Eric Musselman to a new contract extension for five years worth $20 million dollars.

In just his second year with the Hogs, Musselman led Arkansas to its first Elite 8 in nearly three decades. Musselman is the first coach to win at least 20 games in each of his first two seasons.

Musselman had been targeted for many high-profile college basketball coaching jobs, including Arizona who he reportedly turned down after the Wildcats let go of longtime head coach Sean Miller.

The news first started to leak on Monday when Stadium college basketball writer, Jeff Goodman, tweeted that the deal was being finalized. Since then the Razorbacks have teased the deal on Twitter leading up to the official announcement.

Musselman's initial annual salary when he left Nevada for Arkansas was $2.5 million dollars per year. He will now make $4 million per year.