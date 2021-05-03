Eric Musselman named semifinalist for Coach of the Year

Musselman has led Arkansas to ten straight SEC wins

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday Arkansas men's head basketball coach Eric Musselman was named a semifinalist for Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year.

Musselman's Razorbacks are ranked No. 12 in country, and they're currently on a 10-game SEC win streak. This is Musselman's first time making Naismith's final list of 10 candidates

The Naismith Trophy announced their list of 10 finalists on Friday