Razorback Basketball

Eric Musselman named semifinalist for Coach of the Year

Musselman has led Arkansas to ten straight SEC wins

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday Arkansas men's head basketball coach Eric Musselman was named a semifinalist for Naismith Trophy Coach of the Year. 

Musselman's Razorbacks are ranked No. 12 in country, and they're currently on a 10-game SEC win streak. This is Musselman's first time making Naismith's final list of 10 candidates

The Naismith Trophy announced their list of 10 finalists on Friday 

Nate Oats - Alabama (No. 8, 20-6)
Eric Musselman - Arkansas (No. 12, 20-5)
Scott Drew - Baylor (No. 3, 20-1)
Darian DeVries - Drake (n/a, 24-3)
Leonard Hamilton - Florida State (No. 11, 15-4)
Mark Few - Gonzaga (No. 1, 24-0)
Porter Moser - Loyola-Chicago (No. 20, 21-4)
Juwan Howard - Michigan (No. 2, 19-2)
Chris Holtmann - Ohio State (No. 7, 18-7)
Bob Huggins - West Virginia (No. 6, 18-7)

