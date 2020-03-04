Eddie Sutton finally gets the call for the Naismith Hall of Fame

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Eddie Sutton deserved to be in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and on Friday he was officially informed we was a member.
Sutton, who won more than 800 in a career than spanned nearly four decades, received the call on Friday the family confirmed to the Daily Oklahoman.
The long time coach, who is now 84, was on the wrong end of the selection process six times. Sutton went 804-328 in his career, a winning percentage of 71 percent while leading Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State and San Francisco.
Sutton led the Razorbacks to a record of 260-75 in 11 seasons with Arkansas, including five seasons with at least 25 wins, nine straight NCAA tournament appearances and a trip to the 1978 Final Four.