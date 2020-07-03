Diamond Hogs shelled by South Alabama

Arkansas losing streak hits five

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The shine is off the Diamond Hogs. After a 7-0 start, Arkansas baseball has lost five straight, and Friday afternoon was the lowest point yet, as the Razorbacks fell to South Alabama 13-6.

Starter Patrick Wicklander couldn't make it out of the fourth inning, giving up seven runs on four hits, two of them homers. His command issues were back, walking five batters with just three strikeouts. With two outs in the fourth, Wicklander walked two batters. Kevin Kopps came in in relief and promptly gave up a three run homer, turning a two-run game into an 8-5 Jaguars lead.

Casey Martin was a bright spot, as his slump-busting continued, going 2-3 with a RBI and two doubles. He did fly out to end a bases-loaded rally in the eighth, the second inning in a row Arkansas had the bases juiced. They managed just one run in that stretch,