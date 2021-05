Bentonville graduate picks Hogs after decommitting from Baylor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday Maryam Dauda announced on twitter that she has committed to Arkansas. Dauda decommitted from Baylor after head coach Kim Mulkey left for LSU.

Dauda joins Jersey Wolfenbarger as two All-Americans from Arkansas who will play on next year's Razorback team.