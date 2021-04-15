Chelsea Dungee picked 5th overall in WNBA Draft

Dungee selected by Dallas Wings

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday night Arkansas senior Chelsea Dungee was picked fifth in the WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings.

She is the second Arkansas player to ever be selected in the first round of the WNBA Draft. Shameka Christon was picked fifth overall by the New York Liberty in 2004.

Dungee is the Razorback Arkansas all-time scorer with 2,147 points. She was also a 2021 All-SEC First Team selection.

She finished her career having scored in double-figures her last 32 games a s a Razorback. Her five career games of at least 37 points is the most in Arkansas history for any player, man or woman.

The Sapulpa, Oklahoma native was the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014. After a year at Oklahoma, she became one of the first player's to commit to Mike Neighbors, transferring to Arkansas.