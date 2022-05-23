Chelsea Dungee hired as Troy assistant women's basketball coach

Arkansas legend begins coaching career in the Sun Belt

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday, Troy University announced it has hired Arkansas great Chelsea Dungee as an assistant women's basketball coach.

She was named All-SEC second team her sophomore and junior season, then first team in her senior year. That year, she was also nationally recognized as a third-team All-American, becoming the second Lady Razorback ever to make an All-American team.

She left Arkansas as the program's all-time scorer with 2,147 points. In the memorable win over UConn, she dropped 37 points, the most ever scored against the Huskies this century. She finished her career having scored in double-figures her last 32 games a s a Razorback. Her five career games of at least 37 points is the most in Arkansas history for any player, man or woman.

Dungee was drafted fifth overall in the 2021 WNBA draft, but was released after playing in 14 games her rookie season.