Chelsea Dungee declares for WNBA Draft

Oklahoma native finishes career an All-American

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Chelsea Dungee, one of the greatest players to don Razorback red, is headed to the WNBA Draft. The redshirt senior announced her intentions in a twitter post Thursday evening, thanking fans her coaches, and teammates.

The Sapulpa native was the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014. After a year at Oklahoma, she became one of the first player's to commit to Mike Neighbors, transferring to Arkansas. After her sit out season, she instantly made an impact on the court, scoring 41 points against Auburn, a program record for SEC play.

Dungee was the leader of a Razorback squad that quickly surged under Neighbors, going from picked last in the SEC to top 20 national rankings by her senior season.

Thank you, UofA. 🐗❤️

This has been the BEST four years of my life‼️

The Marathon Continues 🏁

#33 out!!

GO HOGS ✊ pic.twitter.com/1yGZ0zghaV — Chelsea Dungee (@chelsea_dungee) March 25, 2021

She was named All-SEC second team her sophomore and junior season, then first team in her senior year. That year, she was also nationally recognized as a third-team All-American, becoming the second Lady Razorback ever to make an All-American team.