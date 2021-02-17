x
Arkansas women's game postponed

SEC postpones Thursday games due to weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The SEC has announced the Arkansas women's game vs Ole Miss on Thursday has been postponed due to weather. Three other games have been postponed, as well. Make-up dates for these games have not been determined at this time.

The Razorbacks have not played since their win over Mississippi State last Thursday. The team will next travel to LSU for a Sunday evening game. 

 SEC Women’s Basketball Postponements, Thursday, February 18

Ole Miss at Arkansas

Auburn at Mississippi State

LSU at Kentucky

Missouri at Texas A&M

