Arkansas women's game postponed

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The SEC has announced the Arkansas women's game vs Ole Miss on Thursday has been postponed due to weather. Three other games have been postponed, as well. Make-up dates for these games have not been determined at this time.
The Razorbacks have not played since their win over Mississippi State last Thursday. The team will next travel to LSU for a Sunday evening game.
SEC Women’s Basketball Postponements, Thursday, February 18
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Auburn at Mississippi State
LSU at Kentucky
Missouri at Texas A&M
