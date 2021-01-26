Arkansas women suffer heartbreaker in Athens

Hogs drop to 2-5 with loss to Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — On Monday the Arkansas women pushed their SEC road losing streak to four falling to Georgia, 75-73. The Bulldogs sealed the game by hitting a field goal with 0.9 on the clock.

The Hogs fall to 2-5 in conference play with the loss. The Razorbacks have not won in Athens since 2009.

In the first half it looked like the road woes would continue. Georgia led by as many as ten before the Hogs crawled back into the game. Arkansas would take its first lead with 1:33 left in the half.

The second half saw the teams reverse roles. It was the Arkansas offense that came out hitting shots. Erin Barnum had her best quarter of the season to put the Hogs up by seven.

The Razorbacks would take that lead late into the 4th, but Georgia would fight back. The Bulldogs would briefly take the lead with under two minutes to play.

With the two tied at 73 and under a minute to play, Gabby Connally would hit a field goal with 0.9 left. A heartbreaker for Arkansas who cannot exercise the road demons.