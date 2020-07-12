Arkansas women upset #4 Baylor

Hogs win their SEC/Big 12 Challenge game against the defending national champions

On Sunday the #16 Arkansas upset #4 Baylor, 83-78. This is the Hogs first win over a ranked opponent this season.

Arkansas came into the game just 1-32 all time against opponents ranked in the top four.

Chelsea Dungee had the hot hand from the opening tip. Dungee had the Hogs first six points and Arkansas had an 8-2 lead in the first. With Dungee on the bench, Baylor would take their first lead of the game nearing the end of the first quarter. With Baylor up six, Makala Daniels hit back to back three’s to tie the game at 19 after the first quarter.

Dungee would remerge in the second frame. The Hogs would erase a 19-13 second quarter deficit. The two teams would trade baskets for most the second quarter. The Hogs would take a 38-36 lead into halftime. Arkansas forced ten Baylor turnovers in the first half. Both Dungee and Destiny Slocum went into the break in double figures.

Amber Ramirez would come alive for the Hogs in the third quarter. Arkansas would lead by as many as eight points in the quarter. The Razorbacks had one final frame to close out the defending national champions.

The lead would grow to as many as ten in the final quarter. Baylor would fight back in the game's final minutes. Arkansas found themselves only up three with under four minutes to play. Dungee would hit some critical free throws to keep the Razorbacks on top as the clock wound down.