Hogs set to host No.3 UConn

Arkansas replaces Vanderbilt with UConn next Thursday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas women's basketball team has announced the team will host No.3 UConn next Thursday. The game will tip off at 4 p.m. and be played on ESPN 2.

This game replaces the canceled game the Hogs had with Vanderbilt. The Vanderbilt women announced this week that they have canceled the remainder of their season due to Covid issues.

Anyone with a ticket to the Vanderbilt game can use that same ticket to get in the door against UConn.