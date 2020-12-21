No. 11 Arkansas Beats UAPB, 86-52, To Close Non-Conference Schedule

Hogs head into holiday 9-1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 11 Arkansas (9-1, 0-0) closed its non-conference schedule strong on Monday afternoon, as the Hogs beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-4, 0-0), 86-52, in Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks have now beaten three straight in-state foes, and head into the Southeastern Conference season winners of six straight games.

Redshirt senior guard Destiny Slocum led the Hogs on the scoresheet, going for a game-high 18 points on a seven of 12 clip from the field. She also hit four threes in the game, which matched her season-high. The Hogs had several big contributions off the bench once again, as redshirt sophomore forward Erynn Barnum registered her first double-double of the season, going for 13 points and 10 rebounds, while sophomore guard Marquesha Davis scored 15 points, pulled down four rebounds and dished two assists.

TURNING POINT

The Razorbacks got off to another hot start, jumping out to a quick 24-12 lead in the first quarter. A 17-0 run that bridged the first and second periods in the game was the difference, as the Hogs would never look back after building a 36-12 lead with 5:10 to play in the first half.

Slocum and Davis propelled the Hogs in the first half, scoring 13 points apiece in the frame. Slocum hit three of her four long balls before the intermission, while Davis hit five of her six first half shots.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Barnum’s double-double was the second of her career. The other came last season against Tulsa (12/11/19).

Davis registered two blocks in the game, the first multi-block game of the season for her.

Senior forward Taylah Thomas got into double figures, going for 11 points. She also had two steals, matching her season high.

Sophomore Avery Hughes splashed home two threes in the game, matching her career high with six points off the bench.

