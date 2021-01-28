x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Razorback Basketball

Arkansas cruises to 3rd straight victory

Hogs knock off Ole Miss, 74-59

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Wednesday Arkansas knocked off Ole Miss 74-59, to improve to 5-4 in SEC play. 

It was a slow start for the Hogs, committing four early turnovers to give put Ole Miss out front. The Arkansas defense would answer by holding the Rebels over four minutes without a field goal giving the Hogs a chance to take the lead. 

Devo Davis' 8 points and 3 rebounds in a three minute span helped push the Arkansas lead to as many as ten. Arkansas would take a 37-35 lead into the half. 

Early in the second half Ole Miss was 0-11 from three and shooting just 38%. The Hogs defense was playing as well as they have all season. 

On the other side of the ball the offense would go on a 7-1 run to push the lead to 18. 

Arkansas would go on cruise control the rest of the way to earn their third straight victory. The Hogs improve to 5-4 in SEC play.

Next up the Razorbacks travel to Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. 