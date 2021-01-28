Arkansas cruises to 3rd straight victory

Hogs knock off Ole Miss, 74-59

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Wednesday Arkansas knocked off Ole Miss 74-59, to improve to 5-4 in SEC play.

It was a slow start for the Hogs, committing four early turnovers to give put Ole Miss out front. The Arkansas defense would answer by holding the Rebels over four minutes without a field goal giving the Hogs a chance to take the lead.

Devo Davis' 8 points and 3 rebounds in a three minute span helped push the Arkansas lead to as many as ten. Arkansas would take a 37-35 lead into the half.

Early in the second half Ole Miss was 0-11 from three and shooting just 38%. The Hogs defense was playing as well as they have all season.

On the other side of the ball the offense would go on a 7-1 run to push the lead to 18.

Arkansas would go on cruise control the rest of the way to earn their third straight victory. The Hogs improve to 5-4 in SEC play.