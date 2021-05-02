Arkansas sweeps season series from Mizzou

Razorbacks take care of business in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. — On Thursday night #16 Arkansas improved to 4-5 in SEC play, knocking off Missouri 85-80. It's the Hogs fourth straight win over Mizzou.

The Hogs offense pushed their way to an 11-0 run in the first quarter. Missouri would answer with a 9-0 run in a back and fourth opening frame.

Chelsea Dungee had six points in the first quarter and Arkansas led 23-18 after the 1st.

The second frame saw the Hogs cool down a bit on offense. The Tigers would tie game at 30 with 6:03 to go. With her 11th point of the night, Dungee would move into second place on the Arkansas all-time scoring list.

Destiny Slocum was 4-4 from three point range in the first half, and Arkansas would take a 45-39 lead into the break.

Arkansas would find their way to the free throw line more in the second half. Dungee moved into double figures for the 24th game in a row and all 20 Arkansas games this season.

An Amber Ramirez three would once again get the Razorbacks lead to eleven. The Hogs would push the lead to as many as 18 in the quarter with a 14-0 run. Slocum would add a tenth assist in the quarter to get the double-double, and Arkansas led 70-58 after three.

Early in the fourth the Tigers would quickly cut the Arkansas lead to five forcing Mike Neighbors to use a timeout.

With 2:23 to play the Tigers would take their first lead since it was 2-0. Dungee would give Arkansas the lead right back with a pair of free throws.

Slocum would hit a game changing three pointer to put Arkansas up four with 32.8 to play. The Razorbacks would put the game away at the free throws line.

It's the Hogs first SEC road win of the season. Dungee had a game high 27 points and Slocum followed with 22.