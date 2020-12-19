Razorbacks win in the capital

Hogs win second straight over in state rival

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday No. 12 Arkansas took down Little Rock, 80-70. The Hogs move to 8-1 on the season.

Mackayla Daniels got the party started with nine first quarter points. Her two threes gave Arkansas a 26-12 lead after the first quarter.

The Trojans would creep back into the game in second quarter. Little Rock's Teal Battle had eleven points at the half to make it a seven point game. Arkansas shot 46.7 from three point range in the first half.

Amber Ramirez helped to halt the Trojans comeback in the second half. Ramirez had six points to keep the Hogs lead at double digits. Arkansas would take a 61-47 lead into the final frame.

Chelsea Dungee had six points in the fourth quarter to help finish off the victory. Dungee led the way with 18 points in the win. Three Razorbacks finished with double figure points.