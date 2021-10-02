Arkansas beats Kentucky for first time since 2014

Hogs season high SEC win streak at five games

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Arkansas erased a seven year losing streak to Kentucky, knocking off the Wildcats, 81-80. The Razorbacks improve their season high SEC winning streak to five games.

Desi Sills, Justin Smith and Jaylin Williams were all active despite being banged up with injuries.

Connor Vanover got off to a strong start, scoring seven of the Hogs first nine points. JD Notae would give the Hogs their first lead of the game with a corner three making it 22-21.

Kentucky shot ten more free throws than Arkansas in the first half. The Hogs thought shot 44% percent from the field and led 36-35 at halftime. Notae led Arkansas in points at the break with eight.

Arkansas came out with hot shooting in the second half to put their lead to five.

17:14 | Threes from Vanover and Moody have the Hogs on a 6-0 run!



Hogs: 47

Wildcats: 42 pic.twitter.com/N8mh9gAQGS — ESPN 6pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 10, 2021

Jalen Tate would complete an Arkansas 10-0 run giving the Hogs their largest lead of the night. Kentucky was down to just 33% shooting from the field.

The Hogs were controlling the boards. With 11 minutes left, Arkansas was outscoring UK 24-16 in the paints.

Kentucky came into the game shooting 29.8 percent from three-point range. They were shooting over 50% with seven minutes to play and cut the Hogs lead to five.

Kentucky would hit a three to make it a one point game with 27 seconds remaining. After Sills only made 1-2 free throws the Wildcats would hit another. Kentucky led 80-79 with 12 seconds left.

On the other end Jalen Tate was fouled with 4.3 seconds to go. He would hit both to put Arkansas up by one. Devo Davis would get a steal on the final Kentucky possession to seal the Arkansas victory.

The Hogs hold on to improve to 7-4 in conference play with an 81-80 victory. Tate led the way with 15 points.