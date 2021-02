Hogs ranked 20th in AP top 25

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — After two roads SEC victories last week, the Arkansas men are ranked for the first time since 2018. The Hogs come in at #20 in the AP Top 25.

Arkansas garnered 111 voter points in the AP poll that is voted on by national media members who cover college basketball. The Hogs have now won a season high six straight SEC games.

Next up Arkansas is set to host Florida Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena.