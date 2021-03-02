Hogs rattle off 4th straight SEC win

Arkansas downs Mississippi State, 61-45

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Tuesday Arkansas would erase a slow start to knock off Mississippi State, 61-45. It's the Hogs fourth straight SEC win.

The two teams were a combined 2-11 from the field to start the game, and Mississippi State had a slim 3-2 lead five minutes in.

The offense struggled early and often. Seven Arkansas turnovers led to a 14-0 Bulldog run.

Arkansas would turn its defense on late in the half. The Hogs held Mississippi State scoreless for over four minutes and went on a 12-0 run.

After going down 14-2, Arkansas finished the half on a 26-8 run to lead 28-22 at halftime.

Ended the first half on a 23-4 run. pic.twitter.com/sKlr220Nqc — SEC Network 8pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) February 3, 2021

Arkansas would start the second half on an 8-0 run to push the lead to twelve.

The Bulldogs would cut the lead to as a little as five, but Connor Vanover would take things into his own hands. The redshirt sophomore helped the Hogs go on a 7-0 run to get the lead back to twelve.

The Razorback defense would help seal the deal forcing over 25 turnovers and ten steals in the win.

The Hogs would cruise to victory the rest of the way.