No Muss, no problem; Hogs knock off Wildcats

With their head coach quarantined, Arkansas defeats Abilene Christian

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With head coach Eric Musselman quarantined, Arkansas knocked off Abilene Christian 85-72. Associate head coach David Patrick got his first Arkansas win in Musselman's absence.

Arkansas improves to 8-0 on the season and heads into conference play one of just 45 teams in the country with an undefeated record.

Had the chance to talk to the team before shoot around today and tell them good luck! 4 PM tip on the @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/5rafGFBwi9 — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) December 22, 2020

After Abilene Christian took a 1-0 lead to begin the game, Arkansas followed with an 11-0 run. Desi Sills led the charge on the offensive end for the Hogs early in the first half.

Sills had eleven points in a twelve-minute span to put Arkansas up 33-17. While this was happening Musselman was helping to commentate the game on SEC Network while quarantined from his home.

Despite being outscored 22-12 in the paint, the Hogs took a 47-31 lead into halftime. Sills had a team-high 16 points at the break.

Moses Moody at JD Note would join Sills in double figures in the second half. Jalen Tate would leave the game in the second half with an ankle injury and would not return.

The Wildcats would cut the lead to nine in the second but come no closer. Arkansas would finish the half with a strong defense to get the win.