Dungee, Neighbors earn national honors

Hogs receive national recognition after big week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — After putting up 37 points in the Hogs win over UConn, Chelsea Dungee was named ESPN's National Player of the Week. Dungee also had 17 points in the team's win over Auburn on Sunday.

Dungee's 37 points were the most by any player against the Huskies since 1999-2000 season. The senior went 13-21 from the field and 4-5 from three. 

Head coach Mike Neighbors was named ESPN's National Coach of the Week. Neighbors decided to schedule UConn after the Vanderbilt game was canceled. The Hogs are one of the just eight teams to beat UConn since 2012. 

Next up the Arkansas women travel to Missouri on Thursday night. 

