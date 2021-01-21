Arkansas completes biggest comeback of the season

Hogs erase 17 point deficit; knock off Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — On Wednesday night, Arkansas would erase a 17 point deficit to knock off Auburn, 75-73. The Hogs improve to 3-4 in SEC play and sweep the season series from the Tigers.

Arkansas came out of the gates struggling to hit shots, shooting just 3 for 12 from the field. Auburn found themselves up by ten early in the first half.

The Razorbacks went four plus minutes without a bucket, but made a late run to cut into the Tiger lead. Auburn led 43-31 at halftime.

Arkansas would go on a 10-2 run to start the second half and cut the Auburn lead to four. Jalen Tate was leading the way with twelve points.

A Jaylin Williams put back dunk would give Arkansas its first lead of the game with 13 minutes to play.

Moses Moody would finally get on the scoreboard with less than nine minutes to play. Arkansas went into the final stretch with a 60-54 lead.

Auburn would miss a game tying shot with 2.1 seconds on the clock.

The Hogs would hold on the rest of the way to finish off their largest comeback of the season, 75-73. Arkansas improves to 3-4 in SEC play with the victory.