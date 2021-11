Razorbacks improve to 4-1 with win over Mustangs

On Monday night, the Arkansas women's basketball team used a big fourth quarter to knock off SMU, 65-58. The Hogs are 4-1 on the season.

It is second straight season Arkansas has defeated the Mustangs by double-digits.

The Hogs had four players in double-figures. Erynn Barnum led the team with 18, followed by Makayla Daniels with 16.