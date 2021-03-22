Arkansas women stunned by Wright State in round of 64

Hogs get upset in first NCAA Tournament game since 2015

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday afternoon the Arkansas women opened the NCAA Tournament with a stunning 66-62 loss to Wright State. The Hogs are one and done in the Alamo region of the NCAA Tournament.

Wright State scored the game's first five points, but the Razorbacks responded with a 7-0 run of their own.

Destiny Jackson ended the first quarter with a buzzer beating three, and the Raiders led 20-12 after one.

Wright State would push the lead to double-digits in the second quarter. Chelsea Dungee had a team high six points.

Arkansas started the game 2-11 from beyond the arc. The Hogs were also getting outrebounded 19-6 and trailed by 14.

Wright State led 38-26 at halftime. The Hogs barely shot over 30% in the first half, scoring a season low in points.

We're officially on upset alert in Austin. #13 Wright State leads #4 Arkansas 38-26 at the half. #WPS — Jacob Seus (@5NEWSJacobSeus) March 22, 2021

The Raiders cooled off offensively in the third quarter. The Razorbacks worked their way to the free throw line early and often, cutting the deficit to seven.

Dungee was up to 17 points and Arkansas was on a 9-1 run to get within three.

Angel Baker went on a 5-0 run to end the quarter, she was up to a game high 23 points. Wright State led 49-41 heading into the final frame.

Arkansas once again found themselves in a scoring drought of over five minutes early in the fourth.

Dungee was up to 20 points after a three that got Arkansas within five with 6:45 to play.

The Hogs would push the offense and go on a 12-2 run to make it a 54-53 game and Dungee would give Arkansas the lead with under two minutes to play.

The two teams would go back and fourth and Angel Baker would give Wright State a 64-62 lead with 29.1 to play.

The Razorbacks would miss on the next possession and the Raiders would finish the game at the free throw line.