Destiny Slocum leads the way in Hogs blowout win.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Wednesday Arkansas cruised to a 103-50 victory over Louisiana Monroe to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The party got started for the Hogs with a 16-0 run late in the first quarter and the team never looked back.

Q1 | 4:49



Timeout, ULM 🔥🔥🔥@chelsea_dungee and @DestinySlocum24 are ROLLIN' here early, and the Hogs are on a 16-0 run 🏃‍♀️#SideBySide 🐗🏀 pic.twitter.com/H16SHcykHp — Razorback WBB (@RazorbackWBB) December 3, 2020

Destiny Slocum led the way for the Razorbacks with 18 points in the win. The Hogs scored 30 points off of Louisiana Monoroe turnovers on the night.