Arkansas women rally to upset No. 15 Texas A&M in SEC Tournament

Razorbacks fell behind big early but used several big runs in final three quarters

GREENVILLE, S.C. — It was a disastrous start for Arkansas in the SEC women's tournament quarterfinals but the ending was all that mattered.

The Razorbacks fell behind Texas A&M 21-5 but battled back over the final three quarters as they took their first lead of the game with 8.6 seconds on a pair of Kiara Williams free throws.

Following a timeout, the Aggies got the ball at midcourt but a jumper in the paint was off as Arkansas pulled a 67-66 upset of the No. 15 team in the country to advance to the SEC tournament semifinals for the second straight season.

Arkansas will face top seed and No. 1 ranked South Carolina on Saturday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.

It marks the second straight season that Arkansas knocked off the Aggies in the postseason and could help the Razorbacks improve their NCAA tournament stock. Arkansas is essentially a lock for the big dance but another strong showing in the conference tournament could help them avoid the 8/9 line and avoid a top team in the second round if they reached that point.

Four Arkansas players finished in double figures as Makayla Daniels led the way with 13 points while Chelsea Dungee added 12. Williams finished with 11 points and four rebounds while going a perfect 5-of-5 from the foul line.