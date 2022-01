Hogs drop third straight game in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Thursday, Arkansas fell to Vanderbilt 54-51 to fall to 0-2 in SEC play. The Hogs have dropped their last three games.

The Arkansas defense held Vanderbilt without a field goal for the game's final four minutes, but it wasn't enough to mount a comeback. Mackayla Daniels missed a three as time expired.

The Hogs shot just 28% from the field. Sasha Goforth had a game high 17 points.