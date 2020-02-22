Arkansas snaps losing streak with win over Missouri

Joe leads Arkansas in scoring in return after injury

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For the first time in three weeks, Arkansas is back in the win column after the Razorbacks were able to edge out Missouri at home with the 78-68 victory.

Isaiah Joe returned to the starting lineup after recovering from knee surgery. He was a big part in lifting the team over the Tigers, leading Arkansas in scoring with 21 points.

Slow starts have been a struggle for the Hogs and today was no different. Missouri led for the majority of the first half, by as much as 13 at one point. Isaiah Joe knocked down a triple with less than 90 seconds left in the first to give Arkansas its first lead of the game. The Razorbacks entered halftime with a 35-33 advantage.

The Hogs came out in the second half strong, leading by as much as ten points. The team never gave up its lead to eventually come out with the win.

Along with Joe, Desi Sills (17), Jimmy Whitt (14), Mason Jones (12), and Adrio Bailey (11) all finished in double digit scoring.