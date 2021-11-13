Arkansas runs past Gardner-Webb in matinee showdown

Vanover leads Hogs past Runnin' Bulldogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Saturday afternoon, Arkansas basketball took care of Gardner-Webb, 86-69 to begin the season 2-0.

Connor Vanover was the star finishing with 19 rebounds, seven rebounds and four blocks. Devo Davis had ten points on 50% shooting.

After not playing in the first game of the season, Vanover got the start against the Runnin' Bulldogs. The junior had four of the Hogs first seven points.

Mid-way through the half a 8-0 Gardner-Webb run put Arkansas in a four point deficit. The Hogs had three turnovers and were shooting just 33% from the field.

Davis would end the run with his first points of the season. with 8:02 to play in the half it was all tied at 15.

9:57 | First bucket for Davis is a wide open three.



Hogs: 14

Bulldogs: 15 pic.twitter.com/96BAJ4666i — SECN+ 2pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 13, 2021

Down by six, Arkansas would put together a 14-0 run, led by Devo Davis scoring five of those points.

5:04 | Hogs are runnin! 10-0 run to take the lead and Bud is BUMPIN.



Hogs: 25

Bulldogs: 21 pic.twitter.com/vCUbCYBATq — SECN+ 2pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 13, 2021

The Hogs took their biggest lead of the half off a Stanley Umude three. With 1:37 to play in the half Arkansas led 36-24. Vanover and Davis both led the team with eight points.

Arkansas took a 42-26 lead into halftime. Vanover had ten points and five rebounds at the break.

Vanover picked up right here he left off when the second half began. With 19 points and seven rebounds he was closing in on a double-double.

Make it THREE blocks from Vanover pic.twitter.com/gu3qWEsMe2 — SECN+ 2pm 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 13, 2021

The Hogs led 56-39 with 13:28 to play in the half off of 49% shooting and 28 rebounds.

Coming off his 30 points performance against Mercer, JD Notae had another solid game. The senior put up 18 points in 26 minutes.

Jaxon Robinson entered the game and hit back to back three and the Hogs led 73-47. Arkansas was shooting 61% from the beyond the arc.