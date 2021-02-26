Arkansas rides big 4th quarter to victory

#16 Arkansas knocks off Auburn for 4th straight win

AUBURN, Ala. — On Thursday the #16 Arkansas women knocked off Auburn,. The win the pushes the Hogs season high SEC win steak to four.

Auburn came into the game winless in SEC play, but the Tigers took a 30-29 lead into the half.

The Razorbacks led by as many as eight in the first half, but fell into a big time scoring drought. Auburn hit its last six shots heading into the break.

Chelsea Dungee had seven points at halftime.

Auburn outscored the Razorbacks 13-5 to begin the second half. The Hogs trailed 52-47 heading into the final frame.

In the 4th Dungee scored point number 2,074 of her career. She now has more collegiate points than any Razorback ever.

With five minutes to play Arkansas would cut the deficit to as little as two. Amber Ramirez would give the Hogs the lead with a three pointer on the next possession.

Ramirez was 5 for 9 from three point range. The Hogs would finish off the comeback win on the free throw line.