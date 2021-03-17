Arkansas ready for Colgate in round of 64

First ever meeting between the two schools

INDIANAPOLIS — Arkansas and Colgate will open up the round of 64 at 11:45 a.m. on TruTV. The only game the Hogs played at an earlier time this season was their 11 a.m. tip against Missouri back in January.

This is the first time Arkansas and Eric Musselman has ever gone up against the Red Raiders. The Razorbacks are 2-1 all time against teams from the Patriot League.

The Hogs come into this one coming off a loss to LSU in the SEC Tournament, prior to that the team had won eleven straight SEC game.

Colgate recently won the Patriot League and put up a 14-1 record during the regular season.

Patriot League, player of the year, Jordan Burns averaged 17 points a game for the Red Raiders this season.

Colgate is averaging 86.3 ppg, good for second in the nation. Arkansas has no problem scoring either so expect a purely offensive game.

THE PREDICTION: Colgate will keep it close in the first half, before the Arkansas offense is eventually too much. The Hogs will move on to the round of 32.