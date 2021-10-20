Watch: Musselman reacts to sold out Razorback basketball season

Coming off their Final Four appearance, tickets for this year's games at Bud Walton Arena are already sold out.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There's no denying it. The Musselman era has brought a lot of excitement to the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball program. Coming off their Final Four appearance, tickets for this year's games at Bud Walton Arena are already sold out.

Coach Eric Musselman took to Twitter, as he usually does, to share the exciting news.

SOLD OUT FOR THE SEASON! Thank you to all @RazorbackMBB season ticket holders! Can’t wait to be in a sold out Bud Walton Arena this year! #SeasonSELLOUT pic.twitter.com/7q9WNYEg3a — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) October 18, 2021

The university says this is the first time all tickets for regular-season home games have been sold out since the 2000-2001 season.

Fans hoping to attend games that haven't already purchased tickets will have to turn to third-party sites or scalpers for entry into the games. University of Arkansas students will still have access to the student section in Bud Walton Arena.