Arkansas No. 11 seed in SEC Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A loss to end the regular season bumped the Arkansas men's basketball team to a 19-12 overall record and 7-11 in conference play.
Now, the Razorbacks will look to ignite some sort of spark in the postseason, starting in the SEC Tournament. Arkansas fell to a No. 11 seed and misses out on the first round bye - playing No. 14 Vanderbilt on Wednesday in Nashville. The game will start 25 minutes after the matchup between Georgia and Ole Miss at 6:00 PM on SEC Network.
Also on Arkansas' side of the bracket is No. 6 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU.