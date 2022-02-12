Arkansas' nine-game win streak snapped as Hogs fall at Alabama

Alabama's Noah Gurley hit the go-ahead shot with 27 seconds left to hand Arkansas its first loss in over a month.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama snapped Arkansas' nine-game win streak Saturday in Tuscaloosa, as the Hogs fell to the Tide 68-67.

Noah Gurley hit the go-ahead shot for Alabama with 27 seconds left, while JD Notae missed a three with four seconds left that would've given Arkansas the lead.

Jaylin Williams and Stanley Umude each had big games in Tuscaloosa for the Hogs.

Williams posted a career-high 22 points with 10 rebounds, while Umude tallied 19 points and nine boards before fouling out with 3:32 left in the game.

The first half for the Hogs was marked by foul trouble for two of their leading scorers.

JD Notae and Stanley Umude each sat for at least nine minutes of the half with two fouls, with Notae playing only four minutes in the half.

With two of the teams leading scorers on the bench, the Razorbacks struggled efficiency-wise on offense in the opening period, making only 11-of-35 field goals and shooting 14% from three-point range.

Meanwhile, Alabama was able to shoot well, especially from beyond the arc, going 6-for-16.

The fact the Hogs were able to keep it close at the half, down just 37-32, was thanks in large part to their ability to force 15 Alabama turnovers in the first half.

However, in the second half, Alabama was able to grow its lead into double digits, as large as 60-47 midway through the half, as the Hogs continued to struggle shooting the ball.

From there though, the Arkansas woke up with the snap of a finger.

The Razorbacks immediately rattled off a 13-1 run, punctuated by consecutive threes from Williams and Notae to cut the deficit to 61-60.

Alabama was able to push its lead to 64-62, but Chris Lykes was able to find Notae for a huge go-ahead three with 2:36 left in the game.