Arkansas men's basketball hosts annual Red-White game, Team White wins 74-63

Barnhill Arena the Razorbacks' annual scrimmage, with the start of regular season less than a month away.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fans got their first look at the 2021-2022 Arkansas men's basketball team Sunday with the annual Red-White scrimmage.

The Razorbacks held the scrimmage inside of Barnhill Arena, with each team wearing throwback logos on the uniforms, and each player had their social media handle on the back of their jersey.

Once the action started, Team White came away with the victory 74-63. They were led by JD Notae, with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field. In addition, Notae tallied six assists along with four steals.

Other standouts on Team White included Miami transfer Chris Lykes (14 points), Jaxson Robinson (14 points, 4 3pt-FG) and Jaylin Williams (12 points, seven rebounds).

As for Team Red, sophomore guard Devo Davis seemingly picked up where he left off last season after a good run in March.

Y'all know what to say here.@MrDevoBuckets makes plays. pic.twitter.com/hpxAQXeZYT — Arkansas Razorback Men's Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) October 17, 2021

Davis tied for the team lead with 16 points, along with Stanley Umude, who posted the game's only double-double (11 rebounds).

Eric Musselman's Razorbacks will play two exhibition games over the next two weeks before starting the regular season.

The Hogs will host Division II school East Central (Okla.) on October 24th, before playing another exhibition against a team to be announced on October 30th (both games at Bud Walton Arena).