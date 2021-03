The Hogs are ranked #8 in the latest AP Top 25.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Monday the Arkansas men were ranked inside the top ten for the first time since 1995. The Hogs come in at number 8 in the latest AP Top 25.

It is the first time Arkansas has started a season outside the top ten, and finished in it since 1990. The Razorbacks finished the regular season with a win over Texas A&M on Saturday.