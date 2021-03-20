x
Arkansas meets Texas Tech in round of 32

Hogs take on former Little Rock coach Chris Beard

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday Arkansas will meet Texas Tech with a spot in the sweet 16 on the line. The Hogs defeated Colgate Friday morning in the round of 32.

Texas Tech, led by former Little Rock head coach Chris Beard, knocked off Utah State. Texas Tech finished the year ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 poll.

Texas Tech made the NCAA Championship in 2019 only to fall to Virginia. 

Arkansas last knocked off the Red Raiders in 2016 in the Big 12/SEC challenge. 

The Red Raiders are 18-10 on the season playing one of the toughest schedules in the country. Texas Tech faced Baylor, Kansas, and Texas twice this season.

