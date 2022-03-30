Arkansas lands transfer forward Trevon Brazile from Missouri

The 6-foot-9 freshman averaged 6.6 points and 1.9 blocks per game last season with the Tigers.

Two days after landing another 5-star commit in Anthony Black, Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks dipped into the transfer portal for their latest talent acquisition.

Missouri transfer forward Trevon Brazile took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce he's headed to Arkansas.

The 6-foot-9 freshman from Springfield, Mo. averaged 6.6 points per game this past season, and scored 11 total points in two games against Arkansas.

Brazile also averaged 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game, evidence of his abilities on the defensive end of the court.

In his final game at Mizzou, Brazile posted a season-high 15 points in an SEC Tournament loss to LSU.

Coming out of high school, Brazile was rated as the No. 4 prospect in the state of Missouri and 178th nationally according to 247Sports.