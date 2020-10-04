x
Arkansas lands grad transfer

Guard from Northern Kentucky immediately eligible
Credit: 247 sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Another day, another transfer for Eric Musselman. Jalen Tate, a 6'6 guard from Northern Kentucky, announced his move to Arkansas on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Tate is a grad transfer, and therefore immediately eligible to play for the Razorbacks. He average 13.9 points, 3.6 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in his time with the Norse, including a run in the conference tournament that earned him a Horizon League Tournament MVP honor. He also earned spot on the league's All-Defensive team the last two seasons.

Tate had received interest from numerous programs, including the likes of Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, and Xavier. He is the second grad transfer to pick Arkansas this off season, joining Vance Jackson from New Mexico. 