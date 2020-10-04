Arkansas lands grad transfer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Another day, another transfer for Eric Musselman. Jalen Tate, a 6'6 guard from Northern Kentucky, announced his move to Arkansas on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Tate is a grad transfer, and therefore immediately eligible to play for the Razorbacks. He average 13.9 points, 3.6 assists, and 5.4 rebounds in his time with the Norse, including a run in the conference tournament that earned him a Horizon League Tournament MVP honor. He also earned spot on the league's All-Defensive team the last two seasons.