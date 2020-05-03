Arkansas holds off LSU on Senior Night

Hogs ride big first half to victory

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — For a while, the result looked inevitable. Then, briefly, some doubt. But eventually, Arkansas shut the door on LSU, winning 99-90. The Hogs built a massive lead in the first half, up 55-34 at halftime. The lead would grow up to 23 points, before the Tigers started to chip away.

Mason Jones scored 20 in the first half, and Jimmy Whitt and Desi Sills were also in double figures in the first 20 minutes. Jones struggled to find his shot in the second half, and at one point Arkansas missed six free throws in a row.

LSU began to chip away with about five minutes left, getting as close as seven points. Jimmy Whitt came up huge down the stretch, securing several key rebounds on his way to a 26 point, 15 rebound double-double.