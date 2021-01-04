x
Arkansas, Ohio State headline 2022 Maui Invitational field

Arkansas has been revitalized under coach Eric Musselman, reaching the Elite Eight in his second season.

LAHAINA, Hawaii — The 2022 Maui Invitational will be headlined by Arkansas, Ohio State and San Diego State.  

The field also will include Arizona, Louisville, Texas Tech, Creighton, and Cincinnati for the November tournament at the Lahaina Civic Center.  

The tournament was moved to Asheville, North Carolina last year due to the coronavirus pandemic and returns to Hawaii this year.

Arizona is a two-time Maui Invitational champion, taking the trophy in 2000 and 2014. 

