Arkansas guard JD Notae to enter NBA Draft

Notae transferred to Arkansas after spending two seasons at Jacksonville University. In his first season on the hill he was named the SEC's Sixth Man of the Season.

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for the gift to play the game that I love. I also want to thank my family/support system for their never-ending support and their guidance throughout the process. I want to thank my teammates and coaching staff for believing in me and putting me in a position to be successful. thank you to Razorback Nation, it’s been a pleasure to play in front of the best fans in the nation!”